Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, June 23. It's already warm, at least for Big Bear. It's 50 degrees and it's not even 5 a.m.
Today's high will be in the low to mid 80s with clear skies.
The hot, dry weather also increases the fire danger in the mountains. Use caution and be mindful of the camping restrictions and rules involving campfires. Remember, no fireworks are allowed in the mountains, even the safe and sane variety.
Life is a mirror. It will smile at you if you smile at life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.