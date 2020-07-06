Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, July 6. The long holiday weekend has come and gone, but the summer weather remains.
Today's daytime temperatures wil be in the low to mid 80s. The nights are chilly, dipping into the low 40s.
Sunny skies and light winds are expected the next few days, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Today is a new day, make the most of every moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.