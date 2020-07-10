Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, July 10. You've made it to the weekend.
Prepare for hot weather this weekend in Big Bear. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for several days starting today. There is a slight possibility of some monsoonal moisture moving in, but there is only a very slight possibility of moisture hitting the ground.
Expect Big Bear to be busy this weekend with visitors escaping the heat down below, which will be in the triple digits in many places.
With the heat, remember not to leave pets or children in vehicles.
