Good morning, Big Bear, and welcome to August. It's hard to believe, but yes, it's August.
The temperatures will remain warm today, but expect a cool down as the week progresses. Today's high will be in the mid 80s. By tomorrow, the forecast calls for daytime highs to drop to 80 and we will see mid 70s for most of the week. And the lows overnight will dip into the 40s.
Today is a new day, just breathe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.