Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, you've made it to the weekend.
Today will be another warm, humid day in the mountains. The pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week.
Today's high will be in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible mostly in the afternoons. But thunderstorms are possible anytime of day. If you hear thunder, seek shelter.
Stay safe, stay well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.