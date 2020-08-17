Good morning, Big Bear. Happy Monday, Aug. 17. Thank you for starting your day here.
Today will be another hot one in the mountains, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and it will be humid.
Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s throughout the week, cooling off to the 50s overnight. The high pressure system continues to draw monsoonal moisture into the area.
Rain, hail, thunder and lightning are all possible. Take cover if you hear thunder and keep an eye out for lightning strikes. Expect firefighting personnel to be patrolling on the ground and in the air checking for any lightning-sparked fires.
Stay safe, wear your mask and wash your hands.
