Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Aug. 25.
We leave the humidity behind for the most part this week and return to drier summer weather. Today's high should be in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
In today's briefing, what we're working on for this week's paper, changes to the Grizzly website and helping with tourism.
Thank you for starting your day with us. Stay safe, stay well, Big Bear.
