Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, June 8.
It's been a while since we've said it's cold. But that's exactly what it is on this Monday morning. Temperatures are below freezing and the highs aren't expected to be summerlike as they have been in teh past few weeks. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
A Santa Ana wind event is expected to bring some winds to the area, which means warmer temperatures in the basin and cool temperatures in the mountains. Usually it's June gloom in the Southland at this time of year, but as we've experienced thus far in 2020, nothing is normal.
Red flag warnings are in effect in some areas of the Southland. As we begin the day, a brush fire is burning in Castaic. Local fire officials remind everyone to be prepared for the summer and fire season ahead.
