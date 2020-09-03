Good morning Big Bear. It's Thursday, Sept. 3. The long holiday weekend is here for those of you taking off early.
It will be hot and dry in Big Bear this weekend. Unlike the previous heat wave last month, there will not be any monsoonal moisture to draw from. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with winds at 10-15 mph.
Fire danger is high. Use caution and follow all rules and regulations when recreating on the forest.
Stay safe, Big Bear. Set an example with your actions.
