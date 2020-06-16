Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, June 16. It's going to be another superb day on the mountaintop, basically a carbon copy of yesterday.
Highs will be in the mid 70s again today. Although yesterday was warmer than expected hitting the upper 70s in some parts of the Valley.
We are expecting a mild cool down, to to low 70s even upper 60s, for the next couple days before temps bump back up to the mid to upper 70s. If you're planning to enjoy time on the lake or hiking or biking, the weather in the mountains will be perfect.
Look for the silver lining in every challenge.
