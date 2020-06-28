Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, June 29. The first half of the year is almost over. I've seen some posts saying we should celebrate New Year's Eve on June 30 and declare 2020 over early so we get this crazy year behind us.
This will be a year to remember for sure. Let's just hope the second half is less unusual and trying than the first half.
Monday in the mountains will feel like a mountain day, cool and crisp, with the high in the low to mid 60s. The cold snap will be short-lived with 70s returning by Tuesday.
It's going to be a busy week in Big Bear. It's already busy in Big Bear. Pack your patience and do your part to keep yourself, your family and the community safe.
