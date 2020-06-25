Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, June 25. Wow, how did that happen. Just like that June is almost over.
The first six months of this year have definitely been ones for the history books. There is no doubt 2020 will fill pages in history books for many generations to study and wonder what happened.
But as we live what will become history, today will be another gorgeous day in Big Bear. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with a slight cool down expected this weekend. Then it will be downright chilly on Monday when temperatures are predicted to drop to the low 60s.
Don't forget these hot dry temperatures mean fire danger is also high. Follow all regulations when recreating on the forest. Fireworks are not allowed, even the safe and sane variety.
"Your future is created by what you do today, not tomorrow." — Robert Kyosaki
