Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Sept. 7. It's Labor Day, the final day of the three-day weekend. As the holiday, remember banks, post offices and other government offices are closed today.
it will be another hot day in the mountains with highs in the upper 80s, maybe even hitting 90 in some places. By Tuesday, the Santa Ana winds move into the area, much earlier than usual.
The winds are not what firefighters are hoping for, as in the basins the temperatures will continue to rise and coupled wit the hot, dry winds, fire danger increases.
For the mountains, the temperature takes a significant drop with Santa Ana winds. We go from upper 80s to the 60s by midweek. There is even a possibility of overnight lows in the 30s.
Stay safe, stay hydrated and use caution. Fire danger remains high, even with the cooler temperatures expected this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.