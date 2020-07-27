Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, July 27.
If you liked the weather this weekend, you will like today. We seem to be in a continuous loop in terms of weather, with clear, sunny skies. Daytime highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s, with overnight lows in hte 40s.
We will start to warm up through the week, but the highs will remain in the low to mid 80s. Slies are clear. Remember, it's also dry, so the fire danger is high. Use caution and if you see smoke, call 9-1-1.
Spread kindness today, it's smooth and easy to spread around.
