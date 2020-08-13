Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Aug. 13. Thank you for starting your day with us.
Today will be a hot one. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the weekend until at least through Monday.
We do have a chance of some rain and possible thunderstorms today. With the thunderstorm chances also come the potential for dry lighting. Keep your eyes peeled for smoke, lightning and seek shelter if an isolated thunderstorm does appear.
Temperatures will be in the 80s today and remain in the mid to upper 80s for several days. Overnight lows will cool off to the upper 50s.
Remember to stay hydrated and provide shelter and plenty of water for pets. Don't leave children or pets in hot cars.
Stay safe, stay well and share kindness.
