Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, May 30. Wow, one more day left in May. Seems like March and April were the longest months of the year, or it seemed that way. But May has flown by.
Today will be another warm, breezy day in the mountains. Temps remain in the upper 70s today, but cool considerably by the weekend. Temperatures are dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend, and continue into next week. Southwest winds continue today with gusts in the10-20 mph range possible.
Stay hydrated adn don't forget your pets in the heat.
