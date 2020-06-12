Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, June 12. Today is the final Big Bear graduation ceremony for the school year, more businesses open, and bikers rejoice. Snow Summit Bike Park opens for the season.
Today's temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The weekend remains cool, and overnight lows dip into the 30s.
It will warm back up again by Monday and remain warm throughout next week. Highs will be in the mid 70s for the entire week with sunny skies.
The future begins today. Believe.
