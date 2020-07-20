Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, July 20. We're more than half way through the month. Before we know it, instead of reporting temperatures in the 80s, we'll be talking about snow. Say it isn't so, just not yet.
It's not going to snow today. Instead it will be warm, sunny and dry, with temperatures in the low to mid 80. Typical for this time of year, the monsoonal moisture is being held out of the area. There is a slight possibility of some thunderstorms sneaking in by next weekend.
Stay safe, stay well, Big Bear.
