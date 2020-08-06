Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Aug. 6. If you are an early riser, you know the early morning temps are chilly today.
We've dropped into the 40s this morning, and the highs today will also be cooler, in the low to mid 70s. It will warm up by the weekend, with 80s in the forecast. Still no rain on the horizon. It may be time to start doing those rain dances.
Stay safe, stay well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.