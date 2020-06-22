Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, June 22.
Summer has arrived, and believe it or not the days or getting shorter. The longest day of the year was the first day of summer a couple of days ago. You won't notice the shorter days for some time as the sun will set around 8 p.m.
Temperatures today will be in the 80s and remain in the low to mid 80s all week. The next cool down isn't in the forecast until next week as June comes to a close.
Be a leader and remember a comeback is always stronger than a setback.
