Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Aug. 10. Yes, Aug. 10. August is nearing the halfway point. In six weeks, it will be fall.
But today, it's definitely summer. We have several ditto days in store this week, meaning the daytime highs and overnight lows won't vary much. We will see upper 70s and low 80s through must of the week, with highs climbing to mid to upper 80s by the weekend.
Still no sight of any moisture in the forecast. Use caution as fire danger remains high in these hot, dry conditions.
Stay safe, stay well.
