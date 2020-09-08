Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Sept. 8. It's back to work and school, yes distance learning school, for those who enjoyed a three day weekend.
A cool down in the mountains arrives today as a Santa Ana wind event moves into the Southland. Temperatures drop about 20 degrees from the upper 80s the past several days to the upper 60s. By Wednesday, we could see highs in the low 60s.
The winds are due to the low that's moving into the upper midwest. In Colorado, snow is expected after triple digit temperatures two days ago.
No snow for Big Bear, but it will be windy. The fire danger remains high and the winds will push drift smoke into the area from the Creek, Bobcat and El Dorado fires.
Stay safe and stay vigilant. Rise up and start the day fresh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.