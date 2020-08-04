Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Temperatures are getting cooler thanks to a low pressure system moving into the Southland. Today's high will be in the mid to upper 70s, maybe an 80, but definitely cooler for the remainder of this week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and maybe even dipping into the 30s.
It's not time to dig out the winter clothes or start closing the windows just yet. Temperatures will warm back up well before the return of fall and winter weather.
Today is national Chocolate Chip Cookie day. Enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.