Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, June 9. It's going to be a gorgeous day in the mountains with highs in the upper 60s maybe low 70s.
Warmer weather is expected through most of the week into the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slight cool off on the weekend, but only to the low 70s.
Sunny skies and light breezes for the next couple of days.
Reminder that the Arctic Circle portion of Highway 18 is closed for a rock-scale project. Use Highway 38 or Highway 18 from Lucerne Valley for travel to or from Big Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.