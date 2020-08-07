Good morning, Big Bear. Welcome to your weekend. It's Friday, Aug. 7. It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s this morning.
Once the sun comes up, temperatures will rise to the upper 70s. Skies are clear, and the forecast is for more of the same for several days. Expect daytime highs to be in the low 80s for the weekend.
Stay safe this weekend, wear your mask, wash your hands and keep your distance. No large gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.