Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, June 19. You've made it to the weekend, although with the return of visitors in full force, even Wednesdays resemble a weekend in Big Bear.
Get ready for busy days ahead. Schools are officially done for the summer across the Southland, and due to COVID-19 many people are planning getaways and longer vacations closer to home. Can you say road trip?
Avoiding air travel for now, families are loading up their SUVs, motorhomes, travel trailers or just the family vehicle and heading for vacation spots all across the country, including Big Bear.
Those arriving today will find sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures are on the rise throughout the weekend with Father's Day hitting 80 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the next week.
Something will grow from all you are going through, and it will be you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.