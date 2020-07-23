Good morning, Big Bear

It's called Fern Trail, and with good reason. Ferns line the forest floor along the trail on the south shore between Bear Mountain and Snow Summit resorts.

 JUDI BOWERS/Big Bear Grizzly

Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, July 23. It's another beautiful day in the mountains.

It's slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. The overnight lows are chilly, however. Overnight the temperatures are dipping into to the upper 30s and low 40s. Early risers will feel the chill in the air.

There is still no monsoon moisture in the forecast. Stay vigilant, use caution and if you see smoke, report it right away.

Make it a great day and be kind to yourself and others today.

