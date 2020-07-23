Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, July 23. It's another beautiful day in the mountains.
It's slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. The overnight lows are chilly, however. Overnight the temperatures are dipping into to the upper 30s and low 40s. Early risers will feel the chill in the air.
There is still no monsoon moisture in the forecast. Stay vigilant, use caution and if you see smoke, report it right away.
Make it a great day and be kind to yourself and others today.
