Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, Sept. 4. The weekend is here. And it's a holiday weekend, so many will have Monday off as well.
Hot is the word of the day — actually the entire weekend. It will be hot everywhere, including Big Bear. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with a possibility we could see the 90s in a few areas.
It's hot and dry, meaning the fire danger is also high. Use caution and be safe. Don't forget to stay hydrated and make sure your pets have plenty of water and shade. Don't leave children or pets in hot cars.
Every morning starts a new page in the story of your life. Make it a great one today.
