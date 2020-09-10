Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Sept. 10.
It's a chilly start to the day, with cooler temperatures again today in the mountains before a slight warmup by the weeekend and into next week. The good news, the Santa Ana winds never really materialized. That's good news for firefighters on the front lines battling the many blazes burning across the state.
Temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows are fall-like with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s. Not quite time to dig out the winter coats, but sweater weather is getting closer.
Here's wishing you a day full of smiles and happy thoughts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.