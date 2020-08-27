Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Aug. 28. The weekend is near. Although with so many working at home and the kids at home with distance learning, every day is almost like a weekend.
The weather is spectacular at this time of year in the mountains. Today will remain in the low to mid 80s and then we will see slightly cooler days through the weekend. Not by much, mid to upper 70s, but it is technically cooler. It's just a hint of a reminder that fall is near.
Stay safe, Big Bear. Wear your mask and wash your hands, keep your distance and avoid mixing outside your family cohort.
