Good morning, Big Bear. Thank you for starting your day with us. It's Tuesday, Aug. 18, and we are in for another hot, humid day in the mountains.
Today's forecast is double H — hot and humid. Once again the weather forecast is on play and repeat, but instead of clear, hot and dry, it's hot and humid for the next several days at least.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Thunderstorms are expected to move into the area by afternoon. The monsoonal track is expected through the remainder of the week. There is another hurricane that could continue that monsoonal forecast next week depending on where it heads and when.
Stay safe, stay humble, stay kind.
