Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, Aug. 14. You've made it to the weekend and thank you for starting your day with us.
The heat is on. Southern California is baking, with highs reaching triple digits in most areas. Big Bear will be in the mid to upper 80s, which means those attempting to escape the heat will be heading for the mountains. Expect extra visitors this weekend.
Big Bear is under an excessive heat warning. There is a very slight possibility of isolated thunderstorms during the weekend. If you hear thunder, take cover. Lightning strikes accompany thunder.
With hot, dry weather and the possibility of dry lightning, stay alert, follow all restrictions when camping and remember what Smokey says: Only you can prevent forest fires.
Stay well, stay safe, wear your face covering and wash your hands. Keep your distance and remember to share kindness wherever you go.
