Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, June 4.
If you've been wondering what's next, apparently it's an earthquake. A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit about 6:30 p.m. near Ridgecrest, and was felt in Big Bear. This was an aftershock to last summer's Ridgecrest quake.
Today will be pretty much a repeat of yesterday in terms of weather in the mountains. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with some scattered clouds and mild breezes. There is a slight possibility of a thunderstorm popping up, but no significant moisture is expected.
Temperatures cool on Friday and drop to the mid 60s for the weekend.
Thanks for starting your day with us. We have info on the 2020-21 school year, the skilled nursing facility and a peaceful protest in Big Bear.
