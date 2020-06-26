Good morning, Big Bear, and welcome to the weekend.
Delivering the weather this week has seemed a little repetitive. Another sunny summer day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The weekend will be mostly warm and sunny, but expect some winds by Sunday and cooler weather.
Monday and Tuesday will be cooler followed by a return to the warm sunny days by mid week.
Stay safe, stay hydrated and don't forget your face mask.
