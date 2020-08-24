Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Aug. 24. It may be back to work or back to school, distance learning of course, for you. It's going to be a fabulous day in the mountains, so try to incorporate a break or two outside.
Today's forecast calls for another warm summer day. Skies will be mostly clear and sunny. The monsoonal moisture has moved on. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and remain there for most of the week, with a slight cooling by the weekend.
We are just around the corner from Labor Day, which means fall close. And that means cooler temperatures are in our future.
Stay humble and kind, Big Bear.
