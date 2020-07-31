Good morning, Big Bear. You've made it to the weekend, and it's going to be a hot one.
Today is Friday, July 31. Thank you for starting your day with us.
Highs today will be in the mid 80s in the mountains today, with some upper 80s possible. Overnight lows are in the 50s. The weekend will remain warm with a slight cool down expected next week.
With high temperatures, low humidity and dry conditions, fire danger is high. Use caution and be aware of the areas around you.
Even in the heat, face masks are still required in public. Stay safe, keep your distance and stay well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.