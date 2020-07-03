Good morning, Big Bear. The weekend is here and while the annual July 4 fireworks display won't happen until later in the year for Big Bear, it promises to be a busy weekend on the mountaintop.
Temperatures are warming up. Expect daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s for the next couple of days. By Sunday, we should move into the 80s and stay there for the next week, with possible highs in the mid 80s by next weekend.
As you enjoy the outdoors remember fireworks are prohibited and ground campfires are prohibited. Be safe and stay safe. If you see smoke, report it. Early detection equals early response. Only you can prevent forest fires.
Wear a mask. Save lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.