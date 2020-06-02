Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, June 2. With the cloud cover the overnight temperatures stayed warm. It's close to 60 degrees, and the sun isn't even up yet.
A high pressure system has temperatures on the rise. We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in Big Bear for the next few days. A dramatic cool down with arrive by the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We could even see some thunderstorms on Friday.
