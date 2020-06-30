Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, June 30. The first half of 2020 is coming to an end. This final day of the month will warm back up and be a gorgeous sunny day in the mountains.
Highs the next couple of days will be in the low to mid 70s, gradually increasing through the week with temperatures back in the 80s by the weekend.
Stay safe out there, Big Bear. Your actions save lives. Wear a face covering, practice physical distancing and wash your hands regularly.
