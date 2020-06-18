Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, June 18. If you liked yesterday's weather in the mountains, just hit repeat.
Clear, sunny skies, temperatures in the low to mid 70s — it doesn't get much better than that. We're in for a warm up as the first day of summer arrives this weekend. Next week will see daytime highs in the 80s.
Remember to stay hydrated and don't forget your pets. Make sure they have plenty of water and shade as we enter the summer season.
Fireworks, street closures, a new GM, testing and openings in today's Good Morning, Big Bear.
"If you are not willing to risk the usual you will have to settle for the ordinary." — Jim Rohn
