Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Aug. 31. It's a chilly morning. You're waking up to the 40s today.
Once the sun comes up, it will be another gorgeous day on the mountaintop. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will remain that way most of the week. We return to the 80s by next weekend.
We are headed into the holiday weekend, the last of the three-day weekends of the summer season. The Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer. We will start seeing cooler temperatures soon as the crisp days of fall arrive.
Stay safe and stay well.
