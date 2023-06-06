The awaited return of the invention convention at Baldwin Lane Elementary School showed that the future is bright for innovation and Big Bear students’ imagination can solve simple, everyday issues.
From a silicone cover that keeps syrup from dripping out after pouring to a pully system for a vehicle to bring food from the front to the back and more, kids were able to show off
“Six years ago, I was able to host an Invention Convention while teaching at Baldwin Lane, but I moved off the mountain,” said 5th-grade teacher Lauren Schour. “Due to covid, last year didn't allow for us to meet in small spaces, but we are excited to be back up and running again. She added that the Invention Convention is the culminating event that celebrates the hard work of fifth-grade students who work through the full process to come up with a unique invention.
“He enjoys science, he wants to be an astrophysicist,” said Angela Bramlette, mother of 11-year-old Samuel Mincieli, who invented the pully system. “We’re pretty snacky, we like snack.”
The kids start with a list of things that bug them called their "big bugs" and narrow it down to one main idea they wish to focus on. From there, they come up with a list of possible solutions for that bug. After presenting their idea to classmates, they receive feedback to help guide them in determining whether the idea is feasible. “Here, the fun part begins – creating the first prototype,” Schour said.
Kids bring their prototypes back to class and present to again receive feedback on how to improve it. Once more they have an opportunity to improve the invention, even if it came in working really well. One final presentation to peers to celebrate the success, discuss the challenges, and then reflect on the process. Trifold boards are prepared, they practice presenting to the judges, and they're off and running, according to Schour.
The judges this year included Manny Marquez, Jeannè Gardner, Derek Hoak, Brittany Wilson, Pam Reames, Nate Haston, Margo Penardi, Ilora Booth.
1st Place - Ira Dorado
2nd Place- Parker Benson
3rd Place- Josh Cantu-Wang
Audience Choice - Nixin Araujo
Most Creative - Tucker Onions
Most Effort- Grace Ward
Most Functional- Pixie Stark