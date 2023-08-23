Thanks to the Big Bear Elks Lodge, Walgreens and Dove’s Nest Thrift Store, the Mom & Dad Project received some funding to continue their parenting education program and prenatal classes.
The Big Bear Elks Lodge No. 1787 awarded the group the Elks National Foundation Gratitude Grant of $2,000 for the fifth year in a row.
Mike Anderson, chairman for the Elks National Foundation, met with Nurturing Families Program Manager Jeff Tunnell to present the award.
“Working with community partners and businesses is one of the the things that makes Big Bear a great place to live and work on behalf of local families,” Tunnel said, “For the last five years, this partnership with the Big Bear Elks Lodge No. 1787 has been an encouragement, and provides much-needed resources to our clients.”
The Mom & Dad Project is Big Bear’s only location that offers parenting education and a resource center, prenatal classes, the Dad Project and Nurturing Families Programs as well as drop-in classes designed to educate parents about healthy early childhood development for children ages 0-5.
Walgreens provided the Mom & Dad Project with $1,000 worth of discounted newborn diapers and wipes for childbirth classes.
Dove’s Nest Thrift Store provided $500 worth of vouchers for home necessities and clothing for clients who are enrolled in the Mom & Dad Project’s weekly parenting classes.
These donations couldn’t have come at a better time. Tunnell said since the end of the COVID-19 closures, there has been an increase in pregnancies and births.
Tania Vara, the group’s Latino outreach coordinator, has worked hard to get the message to Hispanic community members that there is a local group able to help with childbirth classes and other services not previously provided in the valley.