Mom and Dad Project struggles for funds

By Thea Limon

For the Grizzly

The Mom and Dad Project is losing its

primary funding next year. Leaders are

actively searching to keep their nonprofi t

organization fi nancially supported before

the contractual end date of June 30, 2024.

The expiring contract provided $906,737

out of the total yearly budget of $1.4 mil-

lion. The deadline is quickly approaching

without an easy alternative in sight.

Program Director Megan Master-

Meadors said there will be a signifi cant

gap in the mountain community without

the nonprofi t organization. They provide

parenting classes, utility bill assistance,

referrals for children’s wellness visits, de-

velopment screenings and many more ser-

vices that can’t be easily found elsewhere

on the mountain, Master-Meadors said.

Other options are grants that must be

constantly pursued, becoming time-con-

suming for employees, Master-Meadors

said.

The group has lost three staff members

to county jobs because of the lack of stabil-

ity, she added; the employees don’t have a

promised paycheck if no grants or money

are being supplied.

Master-Meadors doesn’t foresee the

doors closing, but that doesn’t mean the

program will be able to stay the same. It’s

a genuine possibility that the project would

have to cut costs next year by letting go of

some of its staff and the programs they of-

fer.

She is hopeful that an elected offi cial

will help fi nd a way to keep the nonprofi t

going. She said she is talking to offi cials,

trying to get into the right rooms.

“We’re building relationships on rela-

tionships,” Master-Meadors said.

The program director invites everyone to

visit them and see what they are doing.

“Talk to the parents and the children we

have helped,” Master-Meadors said.

The program has noticed a signifi cant in-

crease in the Spanish-speaking population,

so every class they provide is in Spanish

and English.

The Crestline division has already closed

its doors. There is an option that San Ber-

nardino County employees will come up

from off the mountain to provide those

services. Still, with weather and the uncer-

tainty of mountain roads, Master-Meadors

worries they won’t come regularly in the

winter.

One idea in the works to raise money,

Master-Meadors said, is an employee giv-

ing campaign where everyone from a big

company or organization gave $5, which

could generate over $40,000 for the non-

profi t.

In the future, Master-Meadors hopes

federal dollars will be easier to come by

and the more signifi cant funding services

will help smaller organizations in rural

communities. Until that happens, the Mom

and Dad Project runs off the remaining

amount from a First 5 grant and the other

contributing foundations, including the In

and Out Foundation and Southwest Gas

Foundation.