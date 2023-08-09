Mom and Dad Project struggles for funds
By Thea Limon
The Mom and Dad Project is losing its
primary funding next year. Leaders are
actively searching to keep their nonprofi t
organization fi nancially supported before
the contractual end date of June 30, 2024.
The expiring contract provided $906,737
out of the total yearly budget of $1.4 mil-
lion. The deadline is quickly approaching
without an easy alternative in sight.
Program Director Megan Master-
Meadors said there will be a signifi cant
gap in the mountain community without
the nonprofi t organization. They provide
parenting classes, utility bill assistance,
referrals for children’s wellness visits, de-
velopment screenings and many more ser-
vices that can’t be easily found elsewhere
on the mountain, Master-Meadors said.
Other options are grants that must be
constantly pursued, becoming time-con-
suming for employees, Master-Meadors
said.
The group has lost three staff members
to county jobs because of the lack of stabil-
ity, she added; the employees don’t have a
promised paycheck if no grants or money
are being supplied.
Master-Meadors doesn’t foresee the
doors closing, but that doesn’t mean the
program will be able to stay the same. It’s
a genuine possibility that the project would
have to cut costs next year by letting go of
some of its staff and the programs they of-
fer.
She is hopeful that an elected offi cial
will help fi nd a way to keep the nonprofi t
going. She said she is talking to offi cials,
trying to get into the right rooms.
“We’re building relationships on rela-
tionships,” Master-Meadors said.
The program director invites everyone to
visit them and see what they are doing.
“Talk to the parents and the children we
have helped,” Master-Meadors said.
The program has noticed a signifi cant in-
crease in the Spanish-speaking population,
so every class they provide is in Spanish
and English.
The Crestline division has already closed
its doors. There is an option that San Ber-
nardino County employees will come up
from off the mountain to provide those
services. Still, with weather and the uncer-
tainty of mountain roads, Master-Meadors
worries they won’t come regularly in the
winter.
One idea in the works to raise money,
Master-Meadors said, is an employee giv-
ing campaign where everyone from a big
company or organization gave $5, which
could generate over $40,000 for the non-
profi t.
In the future, Master-Meadors hopes
federal dollars will be easier to come by
and the more signifi cant funding services
will help smaller organizations in rural
communities. Until that happens, the Mom
and Dad Project runs off the remaining
amount from a First 5 grant and the other
contributing foundations, including the In
and Out Foundation and Southwest Gas
Foundation.