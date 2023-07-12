SAN BERNARDINO — The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors made a move Tuesday toward preventing sexually violent predators from being moved into the county, an issue that has arisen twice over the last few years. They voted unanimously to approve a resolution that opposed the release of convicted offenders who have been deemed sexually violent into San Bernardino County if they have no prior connection to the county.
Spokesman David Wert said part of the county’s concern is that in recent years, judges from other counties have proposed placing sexually violent predators into rural communities with more limited public safety resources than urban communities.
“My office and San Bernardino County continue to collaborate with the California Legislature to advocate for legislation that mandates sexually violent predators are not placed into our county if the crimes were not committed here," said Sheriff Shannon Dicus.
In October 2019, a superior court judge in Ventura County ordered the conditional release of Ross Wollschlager to a residence in Joshua Tree within San Bernardino County to begin outpatient treatment and supervision.
Wollschlager had been confined for many years on convictions for offenses committed in Ventura County; those offenses included rape and lewd and lascivious acts on a child.
The district attorney’s office said Wollschlager had no known ties to the county as a former resident or offender and had no known family members in San Bernardino County.
On Oct. 22, 2019, the county board of supervisors approved a resolution that opposed the state’s plan to release Wollschlager into the county. Opponents successfully blocked his placement.
A similar situation occurred in the Morongo Basin in March 2021. The Orange County Superior Court ordered the conditional release of Lawtis Rhoden and proposed the city of Twentynine Palms as the location for his release.
Rhoden was convicted for sex offenses committed in Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the states of Tennessee and Florida, including rape by force, forceful sexual penetration and sexual battery committed against children ages of 13-18.
The district attorney’s office reported Rhoden had no known family, history of residency, employment, treatment in or any other ties to San Bernardino County.
The board again adopted a resolution opposing the state’s plan to release Rhoden into the county and the Orange County Superior Court withdrew its plan to place him in Twentynine Palms.
Orange County then tried to place Rhoden in Newberry Springs and the county again blocked this placement.
“It was a very unique effort to stop the placement of those sexual violent predators and we were successful on both counts,” said Supervisor Dawn Rowe, who represents the Morongo Basin.
The new ongoing resolution opposes the release of any out-of-county sexually violent with no known ties to San Bernardino County into any community within the county. It is a blanket opposition to this practice, rather than the county making resolutions for each individual proposed placement.
Rowe clarified that the resolution would not stop the placement of sexually violent predators who are from this county, but would oppose the placement of out-of-county predators into the area.
“We will certainly take care of our own but we don’t want any from out of county,” she said.
The board unanimously adopted the resolution. Members also directed county counsel to consult with the district attorney to share the resolution and communicate the supervisors’ position to the appropriate state agencies and officials.
The full resolution can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3wm5xmm8.