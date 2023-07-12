Man shot in argument over laundry
A man was shot at the Sugartub laundromat at 152 Maple Lane in Sugarloaf Saturday, July 8, during a confrontation that started over laundry.
The shooting was reported around 2:05 p.m. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said deputies determined an unnamed woman was doing her laundry when another customer, later identified as Dane Charles Johnson, 34, of Venice, California, took her laundry out of the machine before the wash cycle had been completed. Johnson’s actions sparked an argument between him and the woman, who then left the business.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said the woman picked up a man at another location and returned to the Sugartub to get her laundry. Johnson and the other man began to argue and Johnson tried to hit him with a weightlifting bar, Rodriguez said.
While the two were fighting, a second suspect, later identified as Christian Davis, 30, of Sugarloaf, arrived at the laundromat. Deputies allege Davis fired a handgun at the man, hitting him once in an undisclosed area of the body.
Johnson and a woman, identified as Susan C. Johnson, 59, of Sugarloaf, left the scene in a vehicle while Davis ran away on foot, Rodriguez said.
Deputies found Dane and Susan Johnson around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maple Lane and Baldwin in Sugarloaf. Davis was found in the 600 block of Los Angeles Avenue at approximately the same time. Deputies said they recovered a handgun they believe was involved in the incident.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. He is in custody at West Valley Detention Center on $1 million bail. At the time of his arrest, Davis had a $25,000 warrant for being under the influence of narcotics issued by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lomitas station.
Davis was scheduled to be formally charged at an arraignment hearing July 11 at the San Bernardino County Superior Court.
Dane Johnson was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon and accessory after the fact to a crime. He has since been released on bail and does not have any pending court dates related to this incident.
Susan Johnson was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and resisting an officer. She has also been released on bail and did not have any pending court dates at presstime.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged to recover at home.