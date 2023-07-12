On the morning of July 3, Forest Falls resident Tom McIntosh recalls waking up to his dogs barking uncontrollably, starting at 4:30 a.m. and lasting for about 30 minutes. Accustomed to having wildlife around the property, McIntosh initially believed the dogs were alerting to the noises and smells of wild animals they’ve encountered in the past. About an hour later, McIntosh’s wife pointed out the culprits — black bears.
As McIntosh looked out the window, he saw a cinnamon-colored black bear, about 150 pounds, sitting on the hillside. McIntosh said he believed this was a juvenile bear based on his size and, “he wasn’t interested in leaving.”
As the morning unfolded, McIntosh found a dead bear next to the spot where the juvenile bear was hanging out. As McIntosh left for work that morning, two black bear cubs ran in front of his vehicle, prompting a days-long search to rescue the cubs, as their mother was likely the bear that had been found deceased.
California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists were contacted by McIntosh and several neighbors who were concerned about the cubs.
According to Senior Wildlife Biologist Supervisor Jeff Villapique, “CDFW biologists investigated reports of a dead bear in Forest Falls and found the carcass of a female bear, dead an estimated two days and showing signs of feeding by scavengers.” As biologists were at the location, they saw one bear cub, presumed to be orphaned, and heard the calls and cries of a second cub in the area.
Biologists knew the two cubs were young and were unlikely to survive without the guidance of their mother. A plan was made to capture the two cubs and place them into a rehabilitation center. The situation grew in intensity as the juvenile bear McIntosh saw was frightening the cubs away, making it nearly impossible to capture them. On July 3 around 7 p.m, the search for the bears was called off for the night and plans were made to return in the morning.
CDFW biologists were relentless in their efforts to help these two cubs. They returned the morning of July 4 and were able to capture the female cub without incident. Facebook posts of the video show the female making calls and cries from a tree, likely in an effort to prompt her brother to come to her rescue. The female cub was transported to Project Wildlife in Ramona.
The male cub was more street savvy than his sister and proved to be a bit more difficult to capture. He stayed on the run from biologists and helpful neighbors for over two days. McIntosh said at one point, the cub climbed into a mulberry tree and just started snacking on berries, as if in rebellion against any delicious food items biologists were using to coax the cub into the box-trap.
As McIntosh and neighbor Micah Kiter posted updates on Facebook, concern grew among Forest Falls locals about the health and safety of the male cub who was eluding biologists.
Kiter posted on July 7 that CDFW biologists were able to entice the male cub with a combination of oranges, pineapple and bacon to get him into custody. By early evening, Villapique said, the male cub was being transported to Project WIldlife in Ramona to be reunited with his sister.
The plan is to help the cubs grow into healthy juveniles fed on natural foods and release them back into the wild in later winter or early spring.
McIntosh, a 46-year resident of Forest Falls, said he and his neighbors have identified about 14 bears that wander through the town in search of food.
“We don’t have a bear problem, we have a lot of bears,” McIntosh said as he talked about how bears have become accustomed to finding food in cars, residences and trash cans.
A 36- year veteran of the fire department, McIntosh recalled stories about a mama bear teaching her cubs to infiltrate a residence by going through the doggie door. It’s not unheard of in Forest Fall for bears to figure out how to open car doors. McIntosh can remember at least four instances where bears had opened the car doors and climbed in for food but became trapped in the car. The inside of the vehicles were ripped to shreds, as bears don’t apparently enjoy being stuck inside a car.
Kiter, whose family has lived in Forest Falls for over 100 years, said Forest Falls has seen an increase in wildlife including bears since the El Dorado Fire ripped through the area three years ago. The decimation of the forest and food sources have brought wildlife and humans into closer contact as the habit shrunk from fire damage.
Kiter said helping the biologists for a few days was an incredible experience. Just knowing everyone was working together to help the cubs brought neighbors together and solidified a relationship between CDFW biologists and the public. Kiter was impressed at the tenacity and dedication the biologists showed at every moment during the four days. Kiter was fortunate enough to be there when the male cub was captured and recalled it as a solemn moment among a bunch of guys. He was happy the cub was safe but was sad to see him go. The cuteness of the cubs outshined the dangers they would face if humans had not intervened in this instance.
A happy ending to a sad story indeed. It is also a reminder that humans are not in control of nature. Rather, we are to be observers from a distance. Humans and wildlife are coexisting in a small area together. But, when one species oversteps its bounds, disaster strikes and it’s usually not to the benefit of the animal. It is unlikely bears will stop seeking food sources around humans. We should all be aware of what temptations we leave in our homes, unlocked cars, trash cans and backyards that draw the bears closer to us.
The cause of death for the mama bear will likely remain unknown. Villapique said the advanced state of decomposition and scavenging by other animals prevented biologists from determining the cause of death. No witnesses have come forward with any further information on the circumstances of the bear’s death. For now, we can mourn the loss of a mother bear but look forward to what adventures the two surviving cubs will embark on in the future.