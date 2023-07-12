Now in their 24th year, and having one year in a new location, Gino’s Tire & Auto in Big Bear City just experienced their busiest winner in the business’s history – thanks in part to the heavily rutted Big Bear Boulevard in the East Valley.
“The crazy winter brought us our busiest winter in 24 years,” owner Gino Sobrito said. “Since many cars now are equipped with very thin, low-profile tires, they are more subject to damage from an impact like a pothole or a rock.”
This winter, one of the wettest in years with snow piles and berms stacking up for months, also left the roads around the Big Bear Valley with some of their biggest potholes in years. Particularly bad was a long stretch of East and West Big Bear Boulevard, with large divots missing from the asphalt, wreaking havoc on drivers and their vehicles.
“I’m amazed at how many potholes I saw on Big Bear Boulevard going to the 38. A few I thought I was a goner for a sec,” Seyar Shahryar posted on the Big Bear Road Conditions Facebook page in March. “Be careful guys, there are some massive sections of road missing that will definitely damage your car.” It was one of countless comments sharing the sentiment.
Since then, temporary patches have made the road safer.
Gino’s Tire and Auto moved into a new location on East Big Bear Boulevard just in time for the winter that created a very busy season for tire and axle repairs.
“Many newer cars do not come with spares, which creates difficulties for drivers, in many cases leaving them stranded here in the valley,” Sobrito said. “We saw an increase this winter due to the potholes.”
The new location, at 336 West Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear City, happens to be close to where some of the worst potholes could be found over the winter, making it an easy choice for drivers who’d sustained damage to limp their vehicles into his caring hands.
“Also, many people still don’t know that we offer general repair as well as tires, brakes, alignments, suspension, A/C, starters, alternators, etc.,” Sobrito added.
The move to the larger location, which happened in June 2022, has doubled the repair bay, and has allowed the shop to triple its tire inventory, and they are planning on continuing to grow it. The increase in business has also required two new hires, a fact he also attributes to better visibility.
Throughout the 18 years in his previously rented location, he said he always needed more space to accommodate the amount of business he was getting and had missed out on the current location two other times when it became available. When he saw that the previous tenants had closed up, he immediately contacted the owner. His original intention was to sign a 10-year lease, but the owner – living out of the area and nearing his mid-90s – preferred to sell the building. Sobrito was in escrow the next day.
Sobrito, 55, moved to the Big Bear Valley in 1988 from San Clemente and managed local restaurants including Burger King and Sizzler before taking a job at Mercer Automotive and Tire in Big Bear City, working for his brother-in-law for $5 an hour. After spending 10 years there, Sobrito struck out on his own, renting a single-bay shop near the airport and serving as the only employee.
“I’m aware that it’s because of the customer that I’m here and I’m very, very thankful that they are so faithful,” Sobrito said. “It’s these people that make our lives possible.”
Gino’s Tire & Automotive is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.