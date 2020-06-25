The cause of a head-on crash on Highway 38 on June 24 is still under investigation. The crash killed one Los Angeles man. Two females from Murrietta were injured.
Names have not yet been released. The California Highway Patrol provided more information on the crash that happened around 1 p.m. June 24 on Highway 38 west of Forest Road 1N86 at mile marker 24.77.
According to the CHP, the 35-year-old man was driving westbound in a 2016 Hyundai Veloster. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the CHP stated in a press release.
A 2014 Toyota Rav-4 was headed eastbound on Highway 38 driven by a 23-year-old female with a 16-year-old female passenger. The Hyundai was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the CHP, and for unknown reasons was traveling west in the eastbound lanes.
The driver of the Toyota had no time to brake before the two vehices collided, according to the CHP.
The driver of the Hyundai sustained major injuries and died at the scene. The two females in the other vehicle were transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
