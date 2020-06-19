Big Bear Lake City Hall became a well-organized testing site for San Bernardino County Friday, June 19. Beginning at 10 a.m., county public health workers administered COVID-19 antibody tests and oversaw individually-taken swab tests to determine current infections.
According to the site’s county spokesperson, Alyna Kidder, the appointment schedule filled up quickly with 240 people set to be tested by 2 p.m. Antibody, or serology, tests results are immediately available to the client. Swab tests results are expected within 10 business days, Kidder said.
Unlike the previous swab tests, which included long swab sticks administered by healthcare professionals, the new swab tests are not as invasive. The client to be tested administers the test themselves. An instruction video was running on a loop for those waiting in line for their turn.
Because of HIPPA laws, photographs were limited to staff, ensuring privacy to those taking the tests.
A total of 8,714 positive cases have been reported in San Bernardino County including four in Big Bear City, seven in Big Bear Lake and five in Running Springs. The county has recorded 230 deaths from COVID-19 with none from Big Bear Valley. For more information, visit sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.